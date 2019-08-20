Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Those responsible for laser attacks on planes can face up to five years in jail

Lasers have been aimed at planes flying into Leeds Bradford Airport for the second night in less than a week.

Police are investigating after two planes reported seeing green lasers while approaching the runway on Monday night.

On Wednesday last week, police helicopters monitored flights following similar reports.

West Yorkshire Police said shining a laser at an aircraft can dazzle and distract the pilot.

A flight approaching the airport reported seeing a green laser at 22:25 BST on Monday.

At 23:10, another pilot reported a green laser being shone repeatedly into the cockpit.

The incidents took place over the Kirkstall area of Leeds and the Carr Gate area of Wakefield and police were made aware by air traffic control staff at the airport.

Police said they were carrying out inquiries to identify the specific location the lasers were shone from and to trace those responsible.

Image copyright Chris Heaton Image caption Leeds Bradford Airport flies to destinations around the UK and Europe

Last week, flights on approach to landing had lasers pointed at them on Tuesday night and in the early hours of Wednesday.

A flight from Alicante reported the first incident, four miles from the runway, and the second was reported by the pilot of a flight from Fuerteventura between the A65 and Cardigan Fields Retail Park.

Leeds Bradford Airport said it had a standard procedure which it followed in the event of laser incidents, which are required to be reported to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

"Shining a laser at an aircraft in flight could pose a serious risk to flight safety and is also a specific criminal offence," said CAA spokesperson Andrew McConnell.

"Anyone convicted of shining a laser at an aircraft could face a significant fine or even prison.

"We strongly urge anyone who sees lasers being used in the vicinity of an airport to contact the police immediately."

