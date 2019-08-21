Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike, Kirklees

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over an arson attack on a house in West Yorkshire.

A family living in the house in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, escaped by jumping from an upstairs window on 11 August.

West Yorkshire Police said a 45-year-old man, from Batley, and a 31-year-old man, from Cleckheaton, remain in custody.

Six people were previously arrested in connection with the attack.

A 37-year-old woman and two men, aged 21 and 19, who were held on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed.

A 22-year-old man and two women, 21 and 17, who were also arrested have been released without charge.

Image caption The family escaped by jumping from upstairs windows

Emergency services were called to the house at about 04:10 BST.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition after suffering burns.

His mother and sisters were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said the attack "took place at a time of night when a family were at home sleeping and could quite easily have had fatal consequences for those inside".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.