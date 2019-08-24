Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike on 11 August

Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder over an arson attack on a house in West Yorkshire.

A family in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, escaped by jumping from an upstairs window on 11 August.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, of Mortimer Avenue, Batley; Vishal Thapar, 31, of Brooke Street, Cleckheaton; and Semia Hussain, 25, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley; were charged.

They were due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

