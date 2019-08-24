Image copyright Google Image caption Those inside the property refused to leave, police said

Six people have been arrested after a man took to a rooftop as armed police surrounded a house in Huddersfield.

Initially there were reports of a man in the street with a machete in Nowell Place, Almondbury early in the morning.

The man and others inside refused to leave the address and armed police contained the property, West Yorkshire Police said.

A bag was thrown from a window that was found to contain a firearm, the force added.

Three males, aged 16, 19 and 23, and two females, both aged 18, agreed to leave the property at about 08:40 BST and were arrested.

At about 11:00 the last occupant went on to the roof of the house but came down about two hours later and was also arrested.

All six are being held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

