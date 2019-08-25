Image caption Smoke can be seen billowing from the factory near Denholme

About 40 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a factory.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at Omega Proteins Ltd at about 08:00 BST.

The service said about three-quarters of the processing plan in Half Acre Road, near Denholm in West Yorkshire, was on fire.

Crews from 12 fire stations across West Yorkshire are fighting the blaze near the village, which is about eight miles (12km) from Bradford.

The factory building covers about 60,000 sq ft (5,600 sq m), the fire service said.

It is an animal by-product processing site creating oils for use in biofuels and power generation, according to the website of factory owners Leo Group.

The firm said no-one was currently available for comment.

Image caption Several roads have been closed off in the vicinity of the fire

