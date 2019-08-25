Ilkley cricket club pavilion destroyed in fire
A cricket club pavilion has been burned to the ground in a fire in West Yorkshire.
The fire at Olicanian Cricket Club in Ilkley was attended by about 20 firefighters.
A pre-school nursery for 35 children attached to the pavilion was also destroyed.
The children are due to return from summer holidays a week on Tuesday and now have nowhere to go, said club trustee Mark Dexter.
He said: "To see the ashes this morning is heartbreaking.
'Decades of effort'
"The pavilion is no more and it contained all sorts of memorabilia and pictures of its opening by [ex-Yorkshire and England cricketer] Ray Illingworth."
The club is in the Airedale and Wharfedale league and has three senior teams, and juniors playing from under-nines.
The club has risen from a "humble lower league club" to its present position on "decades of effort that have gone into the club".
The Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook and England under-19 player George Hill both played at the club.
Mr Dexter said: "We will get back to where we want to be."
