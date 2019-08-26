Image caption Street sweepers have not been able to clean Chapeltown Road because of the police cordon

A 21-year-old man was murdered on a road on which Leeds West Indian Carnival was due to take place.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Chapeltown Road at 22:00 BST on Sunday, where a man was found seriously injured near the Button Hill junction.

He was given emergency treatment, but was pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary.

An 18-year-old man, found seriously injured nearby, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The murder happened after a pre-carnival event. Carnival organiser Mahalia France said the killing was not connected to the main carnival.

More Yorkshire stories

The police cordon meant Monday's J'Ouvert parade had to be diverted.

One eyewitness told the BBC the man who died was stabbed in the stomach.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Police said the arrested man was treated in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The carnival parade was due to pass along Chapeltown Road on its 4.5 mile journey from Potternewton Park.

Ms France said the carnival was started 52 years ago by Leeds student Arthur France because Britain's post-war West Indian community needed to assert its cultural identities in a sometimes unwelcoming society.

Image caption The 18-year-old arrested man was found seriously injured in Button Hill

Supt Nick Smart, in charge of policing for the carnival, said anyone with information about the assault or circumstances leading up to it should contact the police.

He said: "It is obviously vital that [the scene] is fully and comprehensively examined for evidence, but we will be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption this may cause to the local community.

"We hope people understand how important it is that this young man's murder is properly investigated and that the scene will need to be kept in place for as long as is necessary."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.