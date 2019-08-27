Image copyright Google Image caption The school notified families it was closing days before the new term

Dozens of pupils have been left looking for school places after a fee-paying village school closed its doors days before the new term was due to start.

Rastrick Independent School posted notification of closure on its website, but gave no explanation.

Headteacher Susan Vaughey wrote that the school would close from 30 August.

Calderdale Council said there were 71 pupils at school and about 20 parents had contacted them. The BBC has approached the school for a comment.

It charges up to £9,470 per year for students.

Calderdale councillor Adam Wilkinson said: "We will continue to support those affected by the closure and will endeavour to place children who apply as part of Calderdale Council's admissions process as soon as possible."

