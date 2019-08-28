Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Terry Dugbo falsely claimed his company had recycled more than 19,500 tonnes of waste

A fraudster jailed for a waste recycling scam has had his prison sentence extended by more than nine years after failing to repay the £1.3m he pocketed.

Terry Dugbo, 48, falsely claimed his Leeds firm recycled more than 19,500 tonnes of household waste during 2011.

He was jailed for seven years and six months at Leeds Crown Court in July 2016 for three environmental offences.

Dugbo has now been ordered to serve an extra nine years and four months.

The additional sentence was handed down at a proceeds of crime hearing.

An investigation by the Environment Agency found he claimed money from a government-backed scheme for waste collections from streets and properties that did not exist.

He falsified paperwork showing large weights of waste being collected by vehicles, some of which did not exist, the agency said.

The agency said documents seized from Dugbo's TLC Recycling Ltd showed he claimed a moped had carried 991 TVs and 413 fridges in one trip, while fax machines were recorded as weighing 47kg, and drills at 80kg.

Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Vehicles were recorded as being in Northern Ireland, England, and Scotland on the same day

"Dugbo's company had never handled the amounts of waste described and he was not entitled to the substantial recycling fees he was paid," an agency spokesperson said.

The businessman, of High Ash Avenue, Leeds, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud, acting as a company director while disqualified and breaching an environmental permit condition following a trial in 2016.

In February, Dugbo was ordered to pay back more than £1.3m of the £2.2m he illegally claimed.

The Environment Agency said he was previously prosecuted for exporting hazardous waste to Nigeria in 2011, for which he still owed £79,000.

Environment Agency Waste Crime Officer Paul Salter said: "Dugbo's defiance has led to an extended jail sentence which he will be forced to serve until all the money is paid."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.