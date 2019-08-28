Image copyright West Yorskhire Police Image caption Police said Tcherno Ly's family were "completely devastated" at his death

A 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Leeds has been named by police as Tcherno Ly.

Mr Ly was found seriously injured in Chapeltown Road shortly before 22:00 BST on Sunday, and pronounced dead in hospital.

An 18-year-old man found nearby with stab wounds remains under arrest in hospital on suspicion of murder, West Yorkshire Police said.

Another man, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

Mr Ly, who lived in the Hunslet area, was originally from Guinea-Bissau, West Africa.

Det Supt Mark Swift said: "Tcherno's family are understandably completely devastated at losing him in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need."

He said detectives were still trying to establish a motive for the attack.

