Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found at a property on Smawthorne Grove

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious head injuries died.

The woman was discovered at a property on Smawthorne Grove, Castleford, in the early hours of Monday.

She was taken to Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital, where police were called at 05:30 BST, but died from her injuries later that morning in Leeds General Infirmary.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield said: "Officers are investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be injured at the property and have now launched a murder inquiry."

