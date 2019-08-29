Image copyright West Yorskhire Police Image caption Police have urged more witnesses to come forward following Tcherno Ly's death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man.

Tcherno Ly, of Hunslet, died in hospital on Sunday night after being found injured just off Chapeltown Road in Leeds.

The 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

An 18-year-old man, who was found with stab wounds shortly after the attack, remains under arrest in hospital on suspicion of murder.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday has been released without charge.

More news from Yorkshire

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Among floral tributes left at the scene was a moving message from the victim's father

Det Supt Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, urged more witnesses to come forward.

"I am sure there are members of the public that will have seen what happened," he said.

"I understand that people may have a reluctance to come forward and speak to the police but I would urge them to contact West Yorkshire Police or Crimestoppers and we will deal with them in accordance with their wishes."