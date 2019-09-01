Image copyright Bradford Bulls Image caption The Rugby Football League is to "consider all options for the site" after the Bulls have vacated Odsal

The last game is due to be played by Bradford Bulls at Odsal stadium, the team's home for the last 85 years.

The rugby league club brings down the curtain on the famous bowl with a Championship game against Sheffield Eagles.

Stuart Duffy, from the Bulls, said: "A lot of people will be emotional, it will be an emotional day".

The club plans to compete next season with ground-sharing at Dewsbury's Tetley Stadium for home games.

The Bulls announced their departure due to the rising costs of repair and maintenance earlier this month.

The Rugby Football League has "reluctantly" approved the ground-share for the 2020 season.

Image copyright Bradford Bulls Image caption Bradford's 1999 Super League match against Leeds attracted a then record crowd of 24,020

John Kear, the Bulls' coach, said "I think you've got to have a heavy heart as it's been the spiritual home of the club for many, many years.

"We are going to have to leave the place to play outside the city boundaries, but hopefully in the very near future we can return with the club in a good place."

Phil Caplan, rugby league publisher and fan, said he first went to Odsal in the early 1970s.

"It's not the end of rugby league in Bradford; it's the fans that make the atmosphere not the buildings," he said.

Odsal history

Bradford Northern (now Bulls) formed in 1907 and played at several grounds before Odsal Stadium was opened in 1934

Before that date the hollow was a council rubbish tip on the southern outskirts of Bradford

It sat in a valley gouged out during the Ice Age about 10,000 years ago, geologists concluded

In 1954, the ground hosted an official attendance of 102,000 at the Challenge Cup Final replay between Halifax and Warrington

Other sports featured at the arena have included football, speedway, show jumping and kabaddi.

