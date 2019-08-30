Leeds & West Yorkshire

Murder accused in court after woman found injured in Castleford dies

  • 30 August 2019
Rebecca Simpson Image copyright West Yorkshire Police
Image caption Rebecca Simpson died in Leeds General Infirmary on Monday

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found seriously injured at a house.

Rebecca Simpson, 30, died in hospital on Monday after being found in Smawthorne Grove, Castleford.

She was treated at Wakefield's Pinderfields hospital and later at Leeds General Infirmary where she died.

Ricky Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, appeared before Leeds magistrates and is due to stand trial at Leeds Crown Court on 2 September.

