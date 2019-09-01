Tcherno Ly stabbing: Man, 19, charged with Leeds murder
- 1 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a man found stabbed in Leeds.
Tcherno Ly, of Hunslet, died in hospital on 25 August after being found injured just off Chapeltown Road in Leeds.
Beni Nami, 19, of Nassau Place, Leeds, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.