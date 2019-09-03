Image copyright Bill Henderson/Geograph Image caption Pawel Golaszewski denies terrorism offences at the Old Bailey in London

A man voiced "racist, anti-Muslim and anti-immigration views" on social media and to colleagues, a jury heard.

Pawel Golaszewski, 34, of Wensleydale Mews, Armley, Leeds is accused of possessing instruction manuals on making weaponry and killing techniques.

He denies six counts of possessing a document containing information useful for terrorist purposes under the Terrorism Act at the Old Bailey.

Private investigator Mr Golaszewski said the manuals were for "research".

Armed police had stopped the defendant's car on Abbey Road, Leeds, on 23 February and arrested him on suspicion of terrorist offences, the court was told.

The jury heard the manuals found on a seized laptop and tablet computer included copies of 21 Silent Techniques Of Killing by Master Hei Long, The Anarchist Cookbook and The Big Book Of Mischief.

One of the documents gave "detailed instructions on how to kill people, as simple as that", while another contained instructions on how to "fight against a government", Prosecuting, prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds told the court.

Mr Pawson-Pounds said Mr Golaszewski, who appeared in the dock assisted by a Polish interpreter, told police at Eccleshill Police Station in Bradford he was "not a terrorist".

"In regards [to] the manuals on my devices, I was doing research, general research as I wanted to join army forces," he told police.

"And also I was doing some general research as part of my business and work."

The jury was told investigators found that, after speaking to the defendant's work colleagues and analysis of his Facebook account, he had voiced "anti-Muslim and anti-immigration" views.

"The defendant presents as a deeply bigoted individual," Mr Pawson-Pounds said.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.