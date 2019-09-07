Image caption The body of a 42-year-old man was found at a property on Brighton Street, Wakefield, on Friday

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Wakefield.

The body of the 42-year-old man was found at a property on Brighton Street after emergency services were called to attend a fire at 06:00 BST on Friday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later to establish the cause of his death, police say.

The men, aged 21 and 24, all from the Wakefield area, were detained in North Yorkshire and remain in custody.