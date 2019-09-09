Image copyright Google Image caption The three arrested men are being held in custody, said police

Three men have been arrested after a man died in a West Yorkshire street.

The man, in his 30s, was found seriously injured in Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, in the early hours.

He was pronounced dead after emergency services arrived, West Yorkshire Police said. A cordon is in place.

The three arrested men are in custody but the force has not revealed what they are being questioned on suspicion of.

