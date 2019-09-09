Three men in court charged with Wakefield murder
9 September 2019
Three men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house.
Jonathan Dews, 42, was found at the property on Brighton Street, Wakefield, on Friday.
Jordan Metcalfe, 24, and Nathan Redmond, 21 - both of Brighton Street - and Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, were remanded in custody by magistrates in Leeds.
All three will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
