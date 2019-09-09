Image caption Jonathan Dews was found dead at a property on Brighton Street on Friday

Three men have appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house.

Jonathan Dews, 42, was found at the property on Brighton Street, Wakefield, on Friday.

Jordan Metcalfe, 24, and Nathan Redmond, 21 - both of Brighton Street - and Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, were remanded in custody by magistrates in Leeds.

All three will appear at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

