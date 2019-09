Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Aleksander Pawlak was found seriously injured in Pinderfields Road, Wakefield

A 30-year-old man believed to have been murdered in the street has been named by police.

Aleksander Pawlak was found seriously injured in Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, shortly after midnight on 9 September.

He was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived, West Yorkshire Police said.

Three men arrested in connection with his death have been released pending further inquires.

The force has renewed an appeal for witnesses.

