M1 closed after lorry carrying glass bottles overturns
- 12 September 2019
Part of the M1 has been closed after a lorry carrying 44 tonnes of glass bottles overturned.
Highways England said the northbound carriageway would remain shut for several hours between junction 38 and 39 while the vehicle was removed .
The lorry overturned at about 02:00 BST between the junctions for Haigh and Durkar in West Yorkshire.
Highways England tweeted drivers faced delays and that diversions were in place.
It said there had been a substantial fuel spillage across the carriageway, with crews working through the night to clear the road.
#M1 north J38 #Haigh #Woolley to J39 #Durkar # Wakefield— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) September 12, 2019
The recovery of the HGV is still ongoing with a substantial amount of glass on the carriageway.
Current delays around 45 minutes to J38.
Please plan your journey as the closure is expected to remain for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/lFKoKaX0lQ
