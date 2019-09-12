Image copyright Highways England Image caption The closure is causing long rush hour delays

Part of the M1 has been closed after a lorry carrying 44 tonnes of glass bottles overturned.

Highways England said the northbound carriageway would remain shut for several hours between junction 38 and 39 while the vehicle was removed .

The lorry overturned at about 02:00 BST between the junctions for Haigh and Durkar in West Yorkshire.

Highways England tweeted drivers faced delays and that diversions were in place.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry was loaded with glass

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Work has been ongoing through the night to clear the road

It said there had been a substantial fuel spillage across the carriageway, with crews working through the night to clear the road.