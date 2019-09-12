Image copyright Facebook Image caption The sign in Linthwaite has since been removed

Highways chiefs honoured former Prime Minister Harold Wilson with a road sign in the wrong village.

Despite the sign stating his correct birthplace as Cowlersley in Huddersfield, it was erected in the neighbouring village of Linthwaite.

It has since been removed but former councillor Donna Bellamy said it was an "embarrassing mistake" by the authority.

Kirklees Council has been approached for a comment.

Mr Wilson was born in a terraced house on Warneford Road in Cowlersley in 1916.

The sign, which stated "Welcome to Cowlersley" with a sub-heading "Birthplace of Harold Wilson", was spotted on Gilroyd Lane close to Linthwaite Church, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Ms Bellamy said: "The fact that Linthwaite Church is across the road was a clue. This is just basic knowledge."

People commenting on social media said the mix-up was "ridiculous", and "you couldn't make it up."

Harold Wilson

Image caption Wilson was prime minister for eight years in two separate spells during the 1960s and 70s

Born on 11 March 1916 in Huddersfield, his family moved to the Wirral when he was a teenager - but he maintained his connection with his birth county

He served as prime minister from 1964-70 and 1974-76

Shocked the nation in 1976 by announcing he was resigning and the Labour Party would have to choose a new leader, and was later succeeded by James Callaghan

Remained in the House of Commons as a backbench MP for a further seven years before taking the title of Baron Wilson of Rievaulx until his death

Regularly seen at Huddersfield Town matches and became Chancellor of the University of Bradford

He died in 1995 aged 79

