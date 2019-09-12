Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Yvonne Fitt, from Leeds, was last seen alive in Bradford in January 1992

Detectives investigating a historic murder are appealing for a caller to the BBC Crimewatch show 27 years ago to get back in touch.

Yvonne Fitt, from Leeds, was last seen alive in Bradford on 16 January 1992.

Her body was found at a local beauty spot just outside Otley on 12 September, sparking a murder inquiry.

A reconstruction featured on Crimewatch in November 1992 received a number of calls, including one from an anonymous individual naming a suspect.

Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield is appealing for that person to come forward.

"Yvonne was brutally killed and then left without any dignity," she said.

"Her mother, who spoke emotionally about her daughter during the Crimewatch show, died not knowing who did this to her daughter."

"Despite the passage of time we remain committed as ever to getting justice for her and her family."

"This is why I am appealing directly to an individual who called Crimewatch back in November 1992 with information that could be vital to our investigation."

Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield said "allegiances change" over time, as she urged the person who contacted Crimewatch to "pick up the phone".

The appeal is part of a full review of the case.

