Huddersfield: Woman dies after being found 'seriously injured'
- 13 September 2019
A woman has died after she was found seriously injured in a town centre.
Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield just after 18:10 BST and a police cordon was put in place.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman, whose age has not been released, was found "seriously injured" and later died.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and inquiries into the incident are continuing.