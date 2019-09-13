Image copyright Phil Champion / Geograph Image caption Daniel Coulthard, 27, was jailed for 15 months at Bradford Crown Court

A man has been jailed after two police officers were injured when he crashed into their patrol car during a chase.

Daniel Coulthard had led officers on a 20-mile pursuit around Halifax and Bradford, in what a judge said was the "worst case" he had ever seen.

Coulthard, 27, had taken cocaine and was uninsured when he crashed in June 2018, Bradford Crown Court heard.

The defendant, of Upper Hall View, Northowram, was jailed for 15 months after admitting dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs and driving while uninsured.

Prosecutor Laura McBride said Coulthard, who had taken his friend's van, had approached speeds of 80mph and driven through red lights, mounted the kerb and driven on the wrong side of the road.

The 30-minute chase finally came to an end when the pursuing police cars were able to block the van. One patrol car was pushed into a wooden electrical pole which fell on top of the vehicle.

Ms McBride told the court that a police car was written off and two others suffered damage totalling nearly £14,000.

The court heard that one officer suffered whiplash and bruising to both his arms while his colleague suffered bruising to his arm and pain to his upper body.

After viewing police dashcam footage of the chase the judge, Recorder Andrew Haslam QC, described it as "just about the worst case of dangerous driving I have seen".

"Many police vehicles and a police helicopter were involved in a half-hour pursuit of you that morning and you persistently ignored the many attempts by officers to try to get you to stop driving in that way," the judge said.

He also banned Coulthard from driving for two years and seven-and-a-half months.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.