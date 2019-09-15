Bethany Fields named as woman who died in Huddersfield street
Police have released a picture of a woman who died after being found injured in a town centre street.
Bethany Fields, 21, from Leeds, was found on Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.
She died at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. The force said it was treating the death as a domestic incident.
More news from across Yorkshire
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.