Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Aleksander Pawlak was fatally injured in a street in Wakefield

Four more people have been charged with murdering a man who died in the street.

Aleksander Pawlak was pronounced dead in Pinderfields Road, Wakefield, shortly after midnight on 9 September.

Three men and a woman, from Southampton, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

They are Maciaj Solarz, 27, and Adam Litwinowicz, 23, both of Alma Road; Michal Lukarz Symanski, 23, of St Denys Road, and Karolina Kukawska, 20, of St Denys Road.

On Monday, police also charged 19-year-old Marceli Szymanski of Mallards Road, Bursledon, Hampshire, with murder. He will appear before Leeds Crown Court later.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.