Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Bethany Fields, 21, was described as "the brightest star of them all"

A murder trial date has been set despite a man accused of killing a university student in a street failing to appear in court.

Bethany Fields, 21, died at the scene in Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, on Thursday evening.

Paul Crowther, 35, who is in custody, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court but "elected not to attend".

A provisional trial date has been set for March next year. No application for bail was made during the hearing.

Mark McKone, prosecuting, told Judge Rodney Jameson QC: "Mr Crowther is obviously remanded in custody.

"I understand he has elected not to attend court today."

Ms Fields was found on the evening of 12 September.

Mr Crowther, of Elm Way, Birstall, West Yorkshire, is charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Ms Fields, an environmental geography student at the University of York, was described as "the brightest star of them all" in a tribute released by her family.

"She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten, forever in our hearts and thoughts", it said.

Prof Mark Hodson, of the Department of Environment and Geography, said: "It was with great sadness that we heard the news of Beth's untimely death.

"She was an enthusiastic and committed student and popular with her classmates."

