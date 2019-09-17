Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kyle Campbell and Kayleigh Siswick were convicted over the death of toddler Riley Siswick

A murdered three-year-old may still be alive if social services had given police more information, a misconduct panel has heard.

Riley Siswick was found dead at home in Huddersfield in February 2016.

Det Chief Supt Nick Wallen said Kirklees Council should have told police of another incident which happened before Riley died.

That incident cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Det Ch Insp Mark Swift and Det Insp George Bardell allegedly failed to appropriately supervise the first investigation into Riley's death, which did not result in a prosecution. PC Oliver Scoones is alleged to have attempted to influence a witness.

'Painful death'

A post-mortem examination showed Riley died after his bowel was ruptured.

Mr Wallen led a later investigation which led to Kyle Campbell, the partner of Riley's mother Kayleigh Siswick, being jailed for life for murder.

Siswick was sentenced to seven years for causing or allowing the death of her son, who suffered a "slow and painful death".

Mr Wallen said Kirklees social services' information-sharing about Riley's family made him "distinctly uneasy" about misconduct proceedings against the police officers.

He said the council had badly let the original officers down.

'Inspirational' officer

An incident before his death, known about by social services but not reported to police, would probably have led to Campbell and Siswick being arrested earlier, he said.

Mr Wallen said if his colleagues had been given the information his own team was given, they would have reached the same outcome.

"I have absolutely no doubt, because I know these officers personally," he said.

He said Mr Swift was "inspirational" and "exceptional".

But the panel heard that the officers had been given information which should have been a "red flag" to a suspicious death.

The hearing continues.

