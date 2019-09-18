Image caption Scaffolding on the roof and clock tower means that, for possibly the first time since Leeds Town Hall was built 160 years ago, views across the city have been possible from the very top

A multi-million pound renovation of Leeds Town Hall has revealed sights not seen for more than a century.

Construction of the hall began in 1853 and it cost £43,835. It was later opened by Queen Victoria.

A room blocked-off since the 1950s has been revealed and workers found a plaque from the late 1800s on the dome, from when the roof was last repaired.

Scaffolding on the clock tower and roof has meant new aerial views of the city can be seen.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Contractors discovered a plaque on the roof of Leeds Town Hall

The town hall - now Grade I listed - was designed by Hull architect Cuthbert Brodrick.

The initial design did not include a clock tower, but civic leaders asked Brodrick to add one because they were determined their town hall would eclipse others.

Another Hull designer, sculptor William Day Keyworth, was later commissioned to to add four giant lions made from Portland stone on plinths outside the main entrance.

Image caption A room accessed only via the gents toilets has been revealed, after having been blocked off in the 1950s. It used to be the public gallery of a court. It will be reopened and used again

Image caption Roofing contractors discovered a plaque from the Victorian era, put there by the last people to work on the dome

Image caption The plaque, 200m above ground, reads: "This dome was stripped and old lead put on after by Herbert Westcombe and Joseph Nett."

Image caption Architects Page\Park are designing the scheme, with work on the roof and clock tower under way for the past year

Image caption Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "For more than 160 years, this beautiful feat of architectural excellence has stood at the heart of our city, welcoming hundreds of thousands of people to all manner of events and celebrations each year."

Image caption A public campaign has been launched to renovate Leeds Town Hall's organ - at a cost of about £1m

Image caption Leeds City Centre Box Office will move to the Victoria Hall level, and the renovated building will get new seating and sound-proofing in Victoria Hall, with two new bars, a new event space for smaller events, more toilets, and new interior decoration

Image caption Leeds City Council's Capital Fund will pay for the £17m refurbishment, with some interior costs - including the organ and seating - funded by a public campaign

Council leader Judith Blake said: "Leeds Town Hall is not only one of the city's most popular and recognisable buildings, it's also a symbol of our history, our heritage and our culture.

She said it is "crucial" that Leeds' heritage assets are "secured and preserved... for centuries to come."

