A multi-million pound renovation of Leeds Town Hall has revealed sights not seen for more than a century.
Construction of the hall began in 1853 and it cost £43,835. It was later opened by Queen Victoria.
A room blocked-off since the 1950s has been revealed and workers found a plaque from the late 1800s on the dome, from when the roof was last repaired.
Scaffolding on the clock tower and roof has meant new aerial views of the city can be seen.
The town hall - now Grade I listed - was designed by Hull architect Cuthbert Brodrick.
The initial design did not include a clock tower, but civic leaders asked Brodrick to add one because they were determined their town hall would eclipse others.
Another Hull designer, sculptor William Day Keyworth, was later commissioned to to add four giant lions made from Portland stone on plinths outside the main entrance.
Council leader Judith Blake said: "Leeds Town Hall is not only one of the city's most popular and recognisable buildings, it's also a symbol of our history, our heritage and our culture.
She said it is "crucial" that Leeds' heritage assets are "secured and preserved... for centuries to come."
