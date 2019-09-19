Image copyright YAPPAPP Image caption The crime scene investigation van was set alight

A police van has been set on fire in Leeds and there are reports police officers have come under attack.

The police crime scene investigation van was set alight in Halton Moor, east Leeds, earlier on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were "attending a disturbance on Ullswater Crescent following damage to a vehicle".

No-one was injured but officers remained on the scene for a time to contain the situation, said the force.

