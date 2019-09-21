Teenager held after forensics van torched

Image copyright YAPPAPP Image caption The crime scene van had been left in the street when it was set alight

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after police in Leeds were attacked with bricks and a forensics van was torched.

Officers were called to Halton Moor on Thursday where a window had been smashed.

They were confronted by youths throwing bricks and the van was later set alight.

The boy, from Halton Moor, is being held on suspicion of criminal damage, police said.

Image caption Police were initially called to investigate a smashed window

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man, who was arrested on Friday, had been charged with criminal damage offences.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court next month.

