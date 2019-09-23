Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The police van was set alight on Halton Moor estate in Leeds

Three boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson and violent disorder after a police van was set on fire.

The police crime scene investigation van was set alight in Halton Moor, Leeds, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday, 19 September.

West Yorkshire Police said officers had "attended a disturbance on Ullswater Crescent following damage to a vehicle".

Three boys aged 13, 16 and 17 years old were arrested on Monday.

Police said all three were in custody being questioned over the disturbance on the east Leeds estate.

A 13-year-old boy who had been arrested on Friday has been released under investigation.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said detectives were carrying out inquiries and "further identified suspects were being actively sought".

Image copyright YAPPAPP Image caption The fire happened while officers were "attending a disturbance", West Yorkshire Police said

Image copyright YAPPAPP Image caption The police van was destroyed in the attack on Ullswater Crescent

