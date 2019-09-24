Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leeds City Council was told to pay the child's mother £3,000

A council that was criticised for failing to help a girl who was bullied is to set up a "virtual school" to look after pupils' mental health.

A teacher will be recruited to head up the project that will help children who are unable to attend school due to long-term illness or other reasons.

The Leeds City Council plan comes after it was fined for failing to provide for a girl who missed months of school.

It was ordered to pay her mother nearly £3,000 and vowed to resolve the issue.

A Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report into the case, found the 10-year-old girl was told to go home in March 2018, after becoming distressed and highly anxious.

It also found the child had "sensory processing difficulties" and was waiting to be assessed for autism.

While away from school her mother had to fund an alternative education placement.

The council is now planning to bring in a "wide range of improvements to policy and practice", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

These include plans for a new "virtual school for social, emotional and mental health", with a named manager as a point of contact.

The policy will be implemented after schools and parents are consulted.

Other measures include a new "live school roll" which allows schools and the council to share attendance data, alerting the authority when a child is absent for 15 school days.

A council scrutiny board is set to discuss the plans.

