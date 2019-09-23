Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Stefan Carr admitted four counts of assault and one of attempted assault

A man who was caught assaulting his partner on cameras he had installed in his home has been jailed.

Stefan Carr, from Carlyle Crescent, Castleford, subjected Bethany Marchant to a violent attack in the early hours of 5 May.

During the three-hour attack he tied a noose around her neck and lifted her off the ground.

The 28-year-old was jailed for 11 years three months for four counts of assault and one of attempted assault.

Two of the charges related to attacks on his previous partner who had left him in April 2018.

Believing she was in a new relationship, he punched his ex-partner in the face in late-autumn 2018, and in January 2019 he attempted to suffocate her.

Carr had been on bail for those offences when he attacked Ms Marchant on 5 May.

The couple had arrived home at 01:30 BST and a long argument escalated into a sustained series of attacks on Ms Marchant.

Image caption Ms Marchant said Carr had "manipulated and fooled" her

Carr pushed her from room to room, attacking her in various ways.

At one point he created a noose out of a length of rope and lifted her off the ground. He also threatened her with a knife.

She eventually persuaded him to take her to hospital but after driving a short distance he threatened to drive the car into a reservoir, drowning them both, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The police arrived at this point, having been alerted by a neighbour.

Speaking after sentencing Ms Marchant said: "I am just glad he is locked up and can't hurt anyone else.

"I will never trust nobody again. He completely fooled and manipulated me."

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police, praised Ms Marchant's courage and bravery after such a "horrific" ordeal.

She said the strength of the case against Carr, which led to his guilty pleas, came in part from him effectively recording and documenting his own criminal acts.

