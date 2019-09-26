Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike on 11 August

Two men and a woman have denied attempting to murder a family in an arson attack.

The family escaped the blaze in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on 11 August, by jumping from an upstairs window.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, and Semia Hussain, 25, both of Batley, and Vishal Thapar, 31, of Cleckheaton pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court.

All three were remanded in custody until a trial on 20 January.

