Leeds & West Yorkshire

Heckmondwike fire: Three deny attempted murder in arson attack

  • 26 September 2019
Fire damage to the house
Image caption The fire happened at a house in Heckmondwike on 11 August

Two men and a woman have denied attempting to murder a family in an arson attack.

The family escaped the blaze in Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, on 11 August, by jumping from an upstairs window.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, and Semia Hussain, 25, both of Batley, and Vishal Thapar, 31, of Cleckheaton pleaded not guilty at Leeds Crown Court.

All three were remanded in custody until a trial on 20 January.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites