Image copyright Google Image caption The crashed happened just before midday at a church on Regent Road in Leeds

Seven people, including children and a baby, have been injured after a car hit a church following a collision with another vehicle.

Police said the crash happened on Regent Street in Leeds city centre just before midday.

A 26-year-old woman passenger in the car that hit the building is in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and other passengers in the vehicle - including two adults and the baby - suffered minor injuries.

Two children who were on the pavement when the crash happened suffered minor injuries, the force said.

West Yorkshire Police said a blue Audi had been involved in the collision and that the driver of that car, a 27-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.