A trade union has announced dates that members working at Bradford's libraries and museums are due to go on strike.

The Unite union said on Monday its members had voted for industrial action over cuts which it says could see funding reduced by 65%.

It has now revealed 14 dates for a series of walk outs over the coming months.

Bradford Council said steps would be taken to help ensure library services are still provided during the strike.

Unite said Library and museum staff in Bradford will strike on:

21 and 22 October

5, 6 and 7 November

18, 19, 20 and 21 November

2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 December

Unite regional officer Mark Martin said: "It is a wake-up call for the council to come to the table for constructive negotiations."

Bradford Council could not be reached for comment, but previously said it would continue library services.

It also said the union should "work with us", rather than taking action which will "primarily impact library service users and be of no benefit to staff or residents".

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Bradford Council plan to spend £1.4m over the next three years to promote its bid to be named UK City of Culture.

