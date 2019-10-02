Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Barkerend Road, Bradford, on Sunday night

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was shot in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address in Barkerend Road after reports of shots being fired at 23:30 BST on Sunday.

The victim, in her 50s, was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, officers say.

A 30-year-old man from Huddersfield was detained on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

