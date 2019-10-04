Image copyright PA Image caption Bethany Rogers and Laurence Edwards are due to go on trial next May

Former Love Island star Bethany Rogers has appeared in court to deny charges relating to allegedly criminal money.

Ms Rogers, 23, from Leeds, is accused of possessing cash which she knew or suspected was the proceeds of crime.

That charge is understood to relate to money in her bank account paid in by 28-year-old Laurence Edwards.

At Bradford Crown Court Mr Edwards, of Burley-in-Wharfedale, denied charges including converting £25,500 of criminal money by buying a Mercedes.

He is also alleged to have had nearly £50,000 of criminal money between April 2015 and January 2018, and intending to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Rogers, who appeared on the first series of the ITV2 show in 2015, is accused of having suspected criminal money in her account between April of that year and April 2017.

The pair were bailed until 4 May, where they are due to go on trial at the same court.

