Man seriously injured in Birkby stabbing
- 5 October 2019
A man has been badly injured in a stabbing in the early hours of Saturday.
Police were called to reports of an assault in Willow Lane in Birkby, Huddersfield at 04:21 BST.
A man in his 30s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital for treatment.
West Yorkshire Police said the man suffered a "serious injury" and appealed for any witnesses to contact them.