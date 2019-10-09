Image copyright West Yorkshire POlice Image caption Police want to trace Mr Suggitt's movements

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a 90-year-old man found dead at a flat have identified the victim.

Nathaniel Suggitt, known locally as Terry, was found with stab wounds at his flat on Love Lane Terrace in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

He was found by police at 20:53 BST on Saturday following reports of fears for his safety.

Mr Suggitt had visited Asda in Pontefract but police want to trace his movements up to 18:30 BST on Saturday.

A 49-year-old man is in custody as police inquiries continue.

A post mortem examination revealed Mr Suggitt died of stab wounds in an attack at his flat.

Officers were contacted on the Saturday evening by a person expressing concern for Mr Suggitt as he had failed to keep a regular social appointment.

