Image copyright Cathy Booth Image caption Gigantic knights have been lit up as part of Light Night

Huge installations and giant light projections have brought thousands of people into a city centre.

More than 60 performances in the two-day Light Night Leeds festival, which started on Thursday, are to transform the city for its 15th year.

Various landmarks are being used as the background for the annual free arts and light festival with contributions from artists around the world.

The event got under way with a parade of light and sound along the Headrow and through the city centre.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Victoria Gardens hosted the Angels of Freedom - a host of illuminated angels in an interactive display

Image copyright Darren Willams Image caption The Queens Hotel with The Vision, by projection mapping studio Ocubo from Portugal

Each artwork was tailored to themes of Mind, Body and Spirit in one of 11 zones across the city.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Once again we've seen thousands of people and families come together at the heart of the city centre and be captivated and inspired by this truly incredible spectacle."

Light Night Leeds will continue on Friday from 18:00 BST until 23:00.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Telekinetic Rumours at Leeds Civic Hall by Polish visual artist Pani Pawlosky

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption Inside Leeds Town Hall the Reflecting Holons installation

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The parade through the city centre started the two-day festival

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption The parade was called When Dreams Run Wild

Image copyright Darren Williams Image caption The city was awash with neon light and colour for the 15th year

