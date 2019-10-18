Bradford crash: Driving instructor's son jailed
A driving instructor's son who crashed his car into another while being followed by police for speeding has been jailed.
Bilal Akhtar was driving at about 60mph (96km/h) on Leeds Road, Bradford, in April, when he swerved to avoid a learner driver and hit a car.
The judge said a family of four inside the other car could have been killed but Akhtar left the scene.
He admitted a charge of dangerous driving and was jailed for nine months.
The 26-year-old was also banned from driving for 34 months.
Bradford Crown Court heard the road where Akhtar crashed his VW Golf had a 30mph (48km/h) speed limit.
Judge Jonathan Rose said Leeds Road, where Akhtar also lives, was often used as a "race track".
Defence barrister Shufqat Khan told the court Akhtar's father was a driving instructor. He added his client had expressed "genuine remorse".
