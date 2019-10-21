Image caption Police are appealing for anyone with footage to hand it in

Crowd trouble at Leeds United's match with Birmingham City has been called the worst police have seen at Elland Road in more than a decade.

Detectives are urging anyone with footage of Saturday's disturbances to share it with them as they try to identify the individuals involved.

Violence began in the West Stand towards the end of the game, which Leeds won 1-0, and continued outside.

Ten people were arrested, mainly for public order offences.

West Yorkshire Police had reported 11 arrests had been made, but have since corrected that figure to 10.

The force said a number of stewards and police officers were assaulted in the stand at the final whistle, with some suffering minor injuries.

There was a "public order incident" in the coach park after the game which lasted for about 45 minutes until fans dispersed.

Items including bottles and cones were thrown at both mounted officers and those on foot, the force added.

A 44-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence, and a 25-year-old man from Leeds has been charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Leeds won the Championship fixture 1-0

Both are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 7 November.

Two men, aged 19 and 22 and a 17-year-old youth, all from Birmingham, were given community resolutions for being drunk and disorderly, as was a 56-year-old man from Lincolnshire.

A 24-year-old man from Leeds and a 20-year-old man from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Two further men from Leeds, who were each arrested on suspicion of assault and affray, were released without charge.

Supt Chris Bowen said: "The behaviour both inside and outside the ground was completely unacceptable and we recognise the need for there to be a full and comprehensive criminal investigation.

"These were isolated incidents involving only a relative minority of the supporters of both sides and it is fair to say this is the worst trouble we have seen at Elland Road for over a decade."

"There may be people who have been assaulted but have not yet reported it to us, and we would encourage them to contact us as soon as possible," he added.

