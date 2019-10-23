Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The Crown Prosecution Service said Andrew Delsol "deliberately targeted vulnerable women"

A "viciously brutal" rapist with a record of violence against vulnerable women has been given a life sentence.

Andrew Delsol, 55, of Bradford, was accused of offences of physical and sexual violence against two women between 1985 and 2001.

He was told he must serve a minimum of nine years in prison.

Both women, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, read out impact statements detailing the psychological impact of Delsol's crimes.

Bradford Crown Court heard one woman tell of how she was beaten and raped by Delsol, whom she described as a "Jekyll and Hyde".

Delsol, who was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday, tried to get her touch an electrical socket with her finger while she was still wet, the court heard.

A second women who was raped said Delsol stabbed her in the leg with a screwdriver.

He also poured petrol over her and began flicking a lighter before making a threat to kill her if she went to the police, the court heard.

One of the women said she was "elated" to know her attacker had been given a life sentence.

Pauline McCullagh of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Delsol is a highly dangerous and viciously brutal individual.

"He deliberately targeted vulnerable women in order to control, rape and assault them."

The jury found Delsol guilty of offences including four rapes, wounding with intent, two indecent assaults, two threats to kill and living on the proceeds of prostitution.

Delsol's barrister Roderick Johnson said his client was estimated only to have spent about seven years of his life out of prison since he was 22 years old.

Judge Colin Burn told Delsol: "You are charming and clever on one side and vicious and self-obsessed on the other."

