Image copyright YappApp Image caption The cars were torched as the family slept

A councillor said his family is "lucky to be alive" after petrol bombs were thrown outside his home while his grandchildren were asleep.

Arsonists set fire to a car parked on Masood Ahmed's driveway as well as another vehicle on the street.

The attack in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of Wednesday, was caught on CCTV and is being investigated by police.

Mr Ahmed said his family had been left "shaken up and scared".

Ten members of Mr Ahmed's family, including two grandchildren aged eight and four, were in the house on Pentland Road when the cars were set slight.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The fire service is treating the incident as arson

The Labour cabinet member of Kirklees Council said CCTV images showed four people arrived in a car and got out carrying petrol bombs which were thrown at the vehicles.

He said he did not know why his home had been targeted.

"I had got up and gone downstairs for a drink of water when I heard a noise," he said.

"The next moment both cars were on fire. My kids were in their beds overlooking the cars. My grandkids were in the next room."

Image copyright YappApp Image caption He said he had now increased security measures at his home

Mr Ahmed added: "We are lucky to be alive. It could have been a lot worse.

"These people are gutless cowards - total scumbags.

"They are not going to drive us out. I have lived in that road for 45 years and never had any incidents."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fires were being treated as deliberate.

Police said officers were examining the CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Meanwhile, Kirklees Council said security would be tightened around key buildings and events following the attack.

The authority's chief executive Jacqui Gedman has written to all elected members advising how they can take better personal precautions.

Councillors are also being urged to take part in a training session on personal security organised by police.