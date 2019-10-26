Image copyright LDRS Image caption The cars were torched in the early hours as the family slept

Police investigating a petrol bomb attack outside a councillor's home while his family slept have appealed for witnesses.

Arsonists set fire to a car parked on Masood Ahmed's driveway as well as another vehicle on the street.

Ten members of Mr Ahmed's family, including two grandchildren, aged eight and four, were in the house on Pentland Road in Dewsbury at the time.

Police said a Peugeot 207 was believed to have been used by the suspects.

Image copyright YappApp Image caption Police said they believe it was an isolated attack

The attack happened in the early hours of Wednesday and was caught on CCTV.

Police said the suspects could be seen running from the scene and have appealed for anyone with information on them or the car to get in touch.

Det Supt Jim Griffiths said: "This incident has caused understandable concern and distress, not only to the victim and his family, but the wider community."

The officer said it was believed it was an isolated attack and additional police had been providing reassurance in the area.