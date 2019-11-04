Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Tributes have been paid to Aidy Scott from across the West Yorkshire rugby league community

Two friends from a rugby club have been named as the victims of a fatal crash outside a racecourse.

Aidy Scott was killed and Lee Roberts was critically injured when they were hit after Saturday's race meeting at Wetherby.

Mr Scott, 65, died at the scene while Mr Roberts, 52, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A man aged 40 has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Scott was a former physiotherapist at Birstall Victoria rugby league side,

In a statement, his family said: "Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all.

"We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene."

The family said their thoughts and wishes were with Mr Roberts, who was named by Birstall Victoria following the crash.

In a statement posted on the club's Facebook page, child welfare officer Mark Lockwood said: "Personally I'm broken inside, I can't begin to comprehend what Aidy and Lee's families are going through, this is a sad day."

A fundraiser has been launched to support Mr Roberts - the club's open age coach - and his family.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B1224 York Road next to the racecourse at 17:08 on Saturday

West Yorkshire Police said a silver Mercedes C220, travelling west towards Wetherby town centre, struck two pedestrians who were part of a group walking along the road in the same direction.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, on the B1224 York Road, to contact them.

The Mercedes driver was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

