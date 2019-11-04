Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Levi Ogden died in hospital after being found unconscious in the street

A woman who died after being found unconscious in the street has been named by police.

Levi Ogden, 26, was seriously injured during a fight in Silver Street, Halifax, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

West Yorkshire Police continue to appeal for information over the death of Ms Ogden from Elland.

A fundraising appeal has been set up to pay for her funeral and to support her two children.

A cordon was put in place on Silver Street while forensic examinations were carried out

Officers were called at about 02:15 GMT and Ms Ogden was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

However, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

